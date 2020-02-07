Black History Month Spotlight: George Washington Carver

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on Botanist and inventor George Washington Carver.

George Washington Carver was a celebrated Botanist and inventor, at a time when it was still rare for African Americans to reach those heights. The son of a Missouri slave, Carver grew up to attend Iowa State University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in 1894 and a Master's in 1896. He then joined the faculty of Booker T. Washington's Tuskegee Institute. His attempts to find crop alternatives to cotton lead him to the peanut, and eventually he created more than 325 products from the peanut, hoping to create demand for the plant and establish it as a major American crop. Carver also worked with sweet potatoes, soy beans, and pecans, among other plants, and is often credited with changing the face of agriculture in the American South.

Join us in celebrating Black History Month this month, and every day of the year.