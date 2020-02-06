Black History Month Spotlight: Frederick Douglass

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on anti-slavery leader Frederick Douglass.

Frederick Douglass was a former slave who became one of the greatest American anti-slavery leaders of the 1800s. Douglass was born into slavery in Maryland but in 1838, at age 20, he escaped to freedom in New York. At age 23 he went to work for Abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison, travelling and speaking on behalf of Garrison’s paper, The Liberator. In 1845, Douglass published his memoir Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass. An American slave, eloquent, smart, and determined, Douglass gained fame as a speaker, began his own anti-slavery publications and became a ‘conductor’ on The Underground Railroad. In later years, he became a personal friend of Abraham Lincoln and helped persuade Lincoln to issue the Emancipation Proclamation. He was also a strong supporter of women’s rights, and is often described as the founder of the American Civil Rights movement.

Join us in celebrating Black History Month this month, and every day of the year. Brought to you by Price Chopper Market 32... we're not just in your neighborhood, we're your neighbors... and HOT 93.7.