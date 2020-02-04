Black History Month Spotlight: Eldridge Cleaver

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on activist Eldridge Cleaver, co-founder of the Black Panthers.

Eldridge Cleaver helped found the militant group the Black Panthers in 1966, and became famously controversial as the group's outspoken Minister of Information. His 1968 book Soul On Ice, based on essays he had written in prison years earlier, cemented Cleaver's reputation as a spokesman for Black Power. The same year, he was wounded in a Panthers shootout with Oakland police. Cleaver jumped bail, fled to Algeria, and lived in exile there and in Paris. He returned to America in 1975. Paradoxically, in later years, Cleaver renounced his former radical views, became a born-again Christian, embraced conservative political causes, and even ran for political office as a Republican.

