Black History Month Spotlight: Chuck Berry

Guitarist and singer Chuck Berry’s output from 1955 to 1965 includes some of the earliest classics in rock history, from “Maybellene” and “Rock ‘N’ Roll Music” to “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Berry began playing professionally in St. Louis in the early 1950s. His 1955 hit “Maybellene” made him a national star, and he followed with a string of hit records that appealed to both black and white audiences… like his contemporary Little Richard, Berry is an African-American whose influence on Rock ‘n’ Roll was overshadowed by the popularity of white artists such as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Nonetheless, he is recognized as one of the founders of Rock ‘n’ Roll music.

