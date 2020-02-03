Black History Month Spotlight: Benjamin Banneker

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on Astronomer, Mathematician, and Surveyor Benjamin Banneker.

Benjamin Banneker was a free-born descendant of slaves who became a famous 18th Century Astronomer, Mathematician, and Surveyor. He is considered by many to be the first African-American scientist. Banneker was raised on a tobacco farm in rural Maryland, wheer he attended school but was largely self-taught in the sciences. Although Banneker worked most of his life as a farmer, his analytical and problem-solving skills have become legendary. At age 24, he figured out how to build a clock and constructed one out of wood; he taught himself Astronomy and published a popular almanac, Benjamin Banneker’s Almanac, from 1792 to 1797; he was appointed to assist in surveying the Federal Territory, the plot of land that was to become Washington, DC; he worked on calculating the precise measurement of the meter; and he corresponded with Thomas Jefferson on the issue of slavery and the intellectual equality of blacks.

