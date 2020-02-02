Black History Month Spotlight: Audrey Harrell

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on Sisters To Sisters book club founder Audrey Harrell.

Audrey Harrell started the Sisters To Sisters book club in 1997. It still meets every month at the Silas Bronson Library. For more than 16 years, the Club has helped bring community members together to discuss important topics, encourage literacy, and help promote the works of Black authors. Members also participate in community service projects throughout the year, volunteering their time and talents to help others. Audrey is also an active volunteer with a number of other community organizations, including the Waterbury Veterans Memorial committee, the Girl Scouts, the Palace Theater, and the Mattatuck Museum.

