Black History Month Spotlight: Alex Haley

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on Alex Haley, the celebrated author of Roots.

Alex Haley wrote Roots, one of the most celebrated novels of the 1970s. He spent 20 years in the Coast Guard, then began his second career as a writer, workng for magazines ranging from Reader's Digest to Playboy. Haley was a ghost writer on his first book, the autobiography of Malcom X, which was published in 1965 and became a major hit. He spent years tracing his own family back to a single African man, Kunta Kinte, who was captured in Ghambia and taken to America as a slave around 1767. That discovery lead to Haley's epic book, Roots, published in 1976 to wide acclaim. One year later, the television miniseries Roots ran for a week on network TV and became a national phenomenon. Roots won a Pulitzer Prize and a National Book Award.

