Be The First To Get Your Tickets To Lil' Kim

January 29, 2020
Lil' Kim, The Lox, Cam'ron, and N.O.R.E coming to Foxwoods Resort Casino this March, and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On March 14th, come see platinum selling artists Lil' Kim, The Lox, Cam'ron, and N.O.R.E all on the same stage at Foxwoods Resort Casino! Tickets are going on sale Friday January 31st at 10am at ticketmaster.com... but from 10AM ON WEDNESDAY JANUARY 29TH TO 10PM ON THURSDAY JANUARY 30TH, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password HIPHOP.

Don't miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show... the presale is only live until 10pm on Thursday, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

Lil Kim
The Lox
Camron
nore
presale

