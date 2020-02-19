Be FIRST To Buy Tickets For Nas!

Get the presale code here!

February 19, 2020
Nas

Nas is coming to The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday, April 18, 2020 and you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

Tickets for Nas are going on sale Friday, February 21 at Ticketmaster, but from 10 AM-10 PM Thursday you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is click here and use the special code: ILLMATIC

Don't miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show... the presale is only live until February 20th at 10 PM, so get your tickets NOW!!!

