Highlights From HOT JAM 2018

HOT JAM 2018 went down last night, and it was the perfect way to kick off the summer at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford! Hopefully you were there with us, and following along with us all day on social media, but if not we put together some highlights from the show.

This concert was HUGE, with Migos, Russ, Bazzi, Messiah, and Don Zio-P all performing to nearly 20,000 people in Hartford!

Here's some of our favorite moments...

HOT 93.7 was broadcasting LIVE from the Xfinity Theatre all day long! Jenny Boom Boom and KidFresh kept things moving, chopped it up with Bazzi and Don Zio-P, and kept us entertained right up til the show began.

The Hot Morning Crew took us on a tour of the stage at the Xfinity Theatre:

We gave out free towels courtesy of Academy Di Capelli, and you could pose for a picture with one of our giant Russ heads at the CT DOT booth before the show:

Having fun at the Hot Spot during the HOT JAM pre-show:

Nancy Barrow and Russ backstage:

Here's what it looks like when you're introducing HOT JAM from the stage at the Xfinity Theatre:

Don Zio-P kicked off HOT JAM:

Bazzi's performance was BEAUTIFUL... Here's a clip he shared:

VÍDEO | Bazzi cantando BEAUTIFUL no #HotJam2018 (dani_patrickk via Instagram Story). pic.twitter.com/HUaCw1qDIS — Andrew Bazzi Brasil (@ABazziBrasil) May 19, 2018

Messiah showed us some love, and a dope pic from his performance:

The entire night was AMAZING, and we wanna thank all of YOU who came out and had a great time!!! We're already planning for next year's HOT JAM, so keep it locked to Connecticut's official concert connection, HOT 93.7!