A Greener 4th of July

By: Heather Rivera

June 30, 2018

The 4th of July is all about the red, white and blue, but we suggest you add some green to the holiday with these eco-friendly tips.

Going on a picnic? Serve all those icy cold beverages without a straw. Americans use half a billion straws a day, and many end up in landfills. Others end up in rivers or other bodies of water where animals mistake them for food.

  1. If you must use disposable plates, use the paper ones and not styrofoam. Styrofoam takes at least 500 years to decay, and may actually last forever.
  2. If you're planning on going camping, be sure to "leave no trace." Pick up after yourself, and if you have a campfire, be sure to use only dead wood.
  3. In addition to getting outdoors to watch fireworks, get outside and enjoy nature! Don't forget to bring some bug spray and be wary of ticks.
  4. Choose a non-toxic sunscreen so you don't harm yourself or the environment.
  5. Declare your independence from technology. Leave your smart phone at home or in your pocket or purse and enjoy all the gifts our planet has to offer.
