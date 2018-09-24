Young Thug Drops 'On The Rvn' EP

Nothing could stop Young Thug from dropping his new EP, On The Rvn.' Although he is currently out on bail, he pushed through and released the project. This 6 track album has features by: Jaden Smith 6LACK, T-Shyne and Elton John. Check it out

Click the link below for a sneak preview.

http://2dopeboyz.com/2018/09/24/young-thug-on-the-rvn-stream/