Young Thug Drops 'On The Rvn' EP
Features include Jaden Smith, 6LACK, Elton John & More!
September 24, 2018
Nothing could stop Young Thug from dropping his new EP, On The Rvn.' Although he is currently out on bail, he pushed through and released the project. This 6 track album has features by: Jaden Smith 6LACK, T-Shyne and Elton John. Check it out
« On The Rvn » - @thuggerthugger1 NOUVEAU PROJET DE YOUNG THUG -- ➖ UN FEAT AVEC ELTON JOHN ? --
http://2dopeboyz.com/2018/09/24/young-thug-on-the-rvn-stream/