XXX Tentacion Fighting Death In 'Sad' Music Video

This is the last music video that X worked on before he was murdered in Florida 2 weeks ago. It appears that he is fighting death throughout the video. He also speaks with some sort of inhuman being about his mission in life. It all aligns with the things he said when he was alive. X with his blue hair symbolizes the new person he had become after starting to turn things around. There's a note at the end of the video that has a deep message on it. Check it out.

Video of XXXTENTACION - SAD! (Official Music Video)