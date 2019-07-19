Willow Smith Releases New Album 'Willow'
Willow Smith Releases New Album 'Willow'
July 19, 2019
The creative soulful Willow Smith released her 8 track album. Check it out!
<‘WILLOW’>✨Out Now✨¿What’s your favorite tune? // link to album in my bio--
A post shared by ∴ WILLOW ∴ (@willowsmith) on
A post shared by Jaden (@c.syresmith) on
Brother love from Jaden
