Westside Gunn Drops Fire New Album, 'Hitler Wears Hermes 7'
Seems like I've been asking everybody, "have you heard Westside Gunn's new album?" I can't help it because I am extremely pleased with the finished product of, 'Hitler Wears Hermes 7.' With a total of 16 tracks, and 8 features; DJ Drama, Estee Nack, Fat Joe, Conway, Benny The Butcher, Jay Worthy, Boldy James and Keisha Plum. The samples are insanely great so the producers went off. My favorite 3 tracks are, 'Kelly's Korner,' 'Undertaker vs. Goldberg,' & 'It's Possible.' I am a fan of the whole Griselda because their sound is so nostaligic to the music I remeber listening to with my father in the car when I was younger. Their music is grimey, raw and aggressive and I love it! Definitely check out this album.
