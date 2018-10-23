The Weeknd Nearly Gets Hit By Falling Equipment

The Weeknd was performing in Mexico City Sunday night when a lare piece of stage equipment fell very close to him due to the rainy and windy weather. He's lucky to have avoided the blow of that eqiupment falling. That definitely would've caused severe damage. Click the TMZ link below to watch the video

http://www.tmz.com/2018/10/22/the-weeknd-almost-hit-object-stage-mexico-...