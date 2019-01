For the past couple of months The Weeknd has been teasing a new album that may be titled, 'VI.' He just dropped a single with Gesaffelstein who produed two tracks off of The Weeknd's 'My Dear Melancholy' album. This single was teased very briefly a few days ago in a short instagram clip with the Weeknd sitting on a fancy chair with his back facing a non-human looking male figure.

Video of The Weeknd - Lost In The Fire (ft. Gesaffelstein) Official Audio