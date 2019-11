What an amazing performance! Willow continues to grow so much musically and you can hear it. Check out this liver performance she did with her badass band.

Video of Willow Smith Performs at The 2019 EMA Honors Benefit Gala

<------> A post shared by ∴ WILLOW ∴ (@willowsmith) on Nov 6, 2019 at 7:42pm PST

<@kendallthecreator_> A post shared by ∴ WILLOW ∴ (@willowsmith) on Sep 7, 2019 at 3:06pm PDT

Check out one of her talented guitar artists, Meanie Faye!