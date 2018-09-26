Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Out Of A Helicopter!
How Will Smith Celebrated His 50th Birthday
September 26, 2018
A while back Will Smith got challenged to do this big stunt by some YouTubers. Well, he decided to do it on his birthday. He bungee jumped off of a helicopter over the Grand Cannon! You'll also see the ractions of his family members, and his close friends.
Congrats @willsmith! You did it! But no more! @shereezampino almost had a Heart Attack!--
Hahahaha! Thanx, Mamita. :-) #Repost @jadapinkettsmith ・・・ Here is what I love most about you turning 50 @willsmith ... you are soaring high in your freedom and have more authentic happiness then I’ve ever seen you have before. You deserve every bit of it! Keep flying and keep doing you! Happy Birthday Willard!!! You make 50 look good!!!✨