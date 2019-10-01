Watch Genesis' Experience At Kanye's Sunday Service

DJ Buck sent me and Lo to NY to go see Kanye West's Sunday Service and his listening party for his new unreleased album, 'Jesus Is King.' We vlogged the whole thing! The whole experience was amazing. The Sunday service was like a spiritual re-awakening for me, and the listening party was insane! He showed us some of his documentary about the domes he's building, then showed us some of his IMAX movie, 'Jesus Is King' and that was INCREDIBLE. I almost shed tears becuase of how emotional and beautiful it was. Then, he played us the album... Every song was a hit. He even played a couple of songs more than once to really let us hear what he's putting out. Watch our video to see everything!

Video of WE WENT TO KANYE WEST&#039;S SUNDAY SERVICE AND LISTENING PARTY!