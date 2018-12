Vic Mensa dropped his EP, 'Hooligans.' This is an 8 track EP and it features G-Eazy, and features G Herbo, Jesse, Ty Dolla $ign, Charle Wilson, and Mr. Hudson. Check it out and watch our interview with Vic too!

‼️HOOLIGANS‼️ AVAILABLE NOW ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS A post shared by -- (@vicmensa) on Dec 13, 2018 at 10:05pm PST