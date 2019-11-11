Tyler The Creator Dropping New Shoes?

Tyler the Creator has been dropping hints about something dropping today. In both of the YouTube clips below he highlights 2 pairs of shoes with both the converse logo and his logo at the end. Also, in his Instagram post he posted a photo of himself in some shnazzy looking shoes and stated, "This is the Gianno." The message hasn't been made clear as of yet, so fans are spamming his comments with questions and speculations of new sneakers dropping. Lets see.

Video of HIKING

Video of BANANA