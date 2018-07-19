A Truly Amazing Performance By Ali Shaheed Muhammad Adrian Younge & Angela Munoz
NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert
Be sure to click the link below to watch The Midnight Hour experience on NPR Music! The performance features Ali Shaheed Muhamad, Adrian Younge and 16 year old Angela Munoz. The talent in this group of musicians gave me chills, they vibe with each other so well. This is a must see!
The Midnight Hour, A Tribe Called Quest's Ali Shaheed Muhammad (@alishaheed) and composer Adrian Younge (@adrianyounge) brought their ‘Luke Cage’-inspired collaboration to the #TinyDesk.
Thank you D.C., New York, and Los Angeles for welcoming The Midnight Hour!
CLICK THIS LINK TO WATCH: http://2dopeboyz.com/2018/07/19/the-midnight-hour-npr-tiny-desk-concert/
