A Truly Amazing Performance By Ali Shaheed Muhammad Adrian Younge & Angela Munoz

Be sure to click the link below to watch The Midnight Hour experience on NPR Music! The performance features Ali Shaheed Muhamad, Adrian Younge and 16 year old Angela Munoz. The talent in this group of musicians gave me chills, they vibe with each other so well. This is a must see!

CLICK THIS LINK TO WATCH: http://2dopeboyz.com/2018/07/19/the-midnight-hour-npr-tiny-desk-concert/

#TheGenesisVibe