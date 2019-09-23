Trippie Redd Says No To Suicide In 'Snake Skin' Music Video

Considering how much pain Trippie Redd has felt from loss of friends, I think it's important that he is touching on the topic of suicide in his new song/ music video 'Snake Skin.' One can only imagine how many DM's Trippie probably gets from fans who are suicidal thanking him for music like this. Especially considering the age demographic of his audience (mainly being adolecents.) He says ,"Don't do suicide, don't die on me,' directly talking to someone who could be potentially thinking of taking their life. This song, is way bigger than we think. Thanks Trippie.

