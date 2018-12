Travis Scott dropped the music video to his song, 'YOSEMITE.' It's directed by Nabil, and it features Travis, Gunna, Nav, and a little boy that falls from the sky into a forest where he meets a tribe that introduces him to a mystical theme park. Travis has to be one of the most creative rappers in the game right now, and you can see it in how artistic and imaginitive his music videos are.

Video of Travis Scott - YOSEMITE