Travis Scott Drops 'STOP TRYING TO BE GOD' Music Video

Travis Scott went off on this music video for his song off the ASTROWORLD album, 'Stop Trying To Be God' directed by Dave Meyers. His girlfriend and baby mama, Kylie Jenner is featured in the music video as a golden goddess as a comforting symbol thoughout what feels like a movie! Also, singer/musician James Blake makes a surprise cameo!

You can also see lots of Bible refrences throughout the video. For example, Travis plays the roll of God in the sky, he walks thorugh a pack of sheep, and he symbolizes John The Baptist when he baptizes people in a body of water. This has to be one of the dopest music videos out at the moment. Check it out!