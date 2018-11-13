Toy Story 4 Official Movie Trailer
New Toy Story Characters!
November 13, 2018
"Toy Story" will return with part 4 next summer! & guess what? There's a new member to the toy story family and his name is "Forky."
Meet Ducky & Bunny. #ToyStory4
A post shared by Pixar Animation Studios (@pixar) on
