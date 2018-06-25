Teyanna Taylor's 'KTSE' Album Hits Top of The Charts
June 25, 2018
Teyanna Taylor dropped her album 'KTSE' (Keep That Same Energy, produced by Kanye West) over the weekend and it went right to the top! She went to Instagram to announce her album is #1 for R&B and Soul. This album most definitely is fire. Check it out!
#KTSE NUMBER 1 R&B/SOUL -------------------------- thank you guys so much!!! I can’t thank yall enough mannn smh ------------
