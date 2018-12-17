Trending on YouTube! Check out the official music video for the remix of Teyana Taylor's song, 'Gonna Love Me.'

Video of Teyana Taylor - Gonna Love Me (Remix) ft. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon

#1 on trending mannnnnn, I’m truly overwhelmed with joy by all of the love that is being shown to the #Gonnaloveme video!! The response has been CRAZYYYYYYYYY! It has touched so many people already in just 24 hours. My phone is blowing up, along with all of my social media! I just want to say THANK YOU!!! Thanks to all of you for never giving up on me thru good, bad or indifferent. I LOVE YOU GUYS! Thank you for ride’n with me thru it all! So many emotions -- I worked so hard and passionately on this! As a Director & Artist, I wanted to go back to a time when videos were relatable and told a story. Something so raw, so hood, so r&b, so necessary, so needed, so missed and most importantly so simple. I wanted something that would be a breath of fresh air...Above all, I finally did it MY WAY & with MY EYE. Something that belongs to me, that I’ve held onto so tightly. On this industry roller coaster, I feel as if i’ve been robbed of so many things throughout my career, so it feels really good to know that all of the times i’ve never given up; even when I was ready to throw in the towel, for once it was all worth it! I didn’t allow anyone to rob me of MY MOMENT. I want to thank Harlem; my lovely Harlem for instilling that grind, hunger, rawness, creativity, soul & my appreciation for the culture as well as the people that has come before me. There would be no Soul & creativity in me without you. I will forever love and represent my hood. I also want to thank my all female production company “The Aunties” (@coco_gilbert @destinyfulfild & myself) for always believing in me, all of the visions, and not making me feel crazy for believing ANYTHING is possible! I could not have made this magic happen without you @theauntiesinc!!! Also major LOVE and THANKS to all of the other pertinent parties involved, that helped bring my this video to Life!! Thank you! Thank you!! Thank you!!! ------------ @methodmanofficial @realghostfacekillah WE DID IT!! Can’t thank y’all enough ----------------