Teyana Taylor 'Gonna Love Me (Remix)' ft. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon
New Music Video
Trending on YouTube! Check out the official music video for the remix of Teyana Taylor's song, 'Gonna Love Me.'
#1 on trending mannnnnn, I’m truly overwhelmed with joy by all of the love that is being shown to the #Gonnaloveme video!! The response has been CRAZYYYYYYYYY! It has touched so many people already in just 24 hours. My phone is blowing up, along with all of my social media! I just want to say THANK YOU!!! Thanks to all of you for never giving up on me thru good, bad or indifferent. I LOVE YOU GUYS! Thank you for ride’n with me thru it all! So many emotions -- I worked so hard and passionately on this! As a Director & Artist, I wanted to go back to a time when videos were relatable and told a story. Something so raw, so hood, so r&b, so necessary, so needed, so missed and most importantly so simple. I wanted something that would be a breath of fresh air...Above all, I finally did it MY WAY & with MY EYE. Something that belongs to me, that I’ve held onto so tightly. On this industry roller coaster, I feel as if i’ve been robbed of so many things throughout my career, so it feels really good to know that all of the times i’ve never given up; even when I was ready to throw in the towel, for once it was all worth it! I didn’t allow anyone to rob me of MY MOMENT. I want to thank Harlem; my lovely Harlem for instilling that grind, hunger, rawness, creativity, soul & my appreciation for the culture as well as the people that has come before me. There would be no Soul & creativity in me without you. I will forever love and represent my hood. I also want to thank my all female production company “The Aunties” (@coco_gilbert @destinyfulfild & myself) for always believing in me, all of the visions, and not making me feel crazy for believing ANYTHING is possible! I could not have made this magic happen without you @theauntiesinc!!! Also major LOVE and THANKS to all of the other pertinent parties involved, that helped bring my this video to Life!! Thank you! Thank you!! Thank you!!! ------------ @methodmanofficial @realghostfacekillah WE DID IT!! Can’t thank y’all enough ----------------
Da dream team-- #gonnaloveme wu-mix video OUT NOW on all platforms!!! --: @walik1 #WUTEY