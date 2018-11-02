Takeoff Goes Solo On 'The Last Rocket' Album
Takeoff Drops Solo Album
November 2, 2018
Takeoff from the Migos dropped his first solo album that has a total of 12 tracks. Check it out!
The Last Rocket Less Than 10 Hours!! -- I Love You All
A post shared by TakeOff-- (@yrntakeoff) on
