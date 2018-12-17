Swizz Beatz & Nas Drop 'Echo' Music Video
New Music Video
December 17, 2018
'Echo' is hands down one of the hardest songs of of Swizz Beatz' s 'Poison' album. He and Nas just dropped the official music video to the song! It was shot in the Mori Building inside of the Museum of Digital Art and It features really cool lighting, ballerina dancers and more. Check it out!
Daaamn last night made me think of Alfred Hitchcock. Siskel & Ebert and every movie i grew up watching just cuz. @therealswizzz Poison Album. ECHO EXPERIENCE . ON @vevo just cuz #echo