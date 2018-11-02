Swizz Beatz Highly Anticipated Album Dropped

Swizz Beatz's newest album, 'Poison' is finally here! There are 10 tracks including his hit song with Lil Wayne, 'P.O.M.S.' The featured artist are: Anine Zion, Lil Wayne, Giggs, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss, Styles P, Jim Jones, Nas, Pusha T, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and French Montana. In my opionion, this album is a masterpiece. You can listen and enjoy the music from the intro, to the last song, making the album a solid project.  

Go get #poison now Zone Zone Zone Zone !!!!! @2chainz

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

Genesis dedicated this to Daddy’s album coming out at midnight #POISON ----

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

