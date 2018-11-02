Swizz Beatz Highly Anticipated Album Dropped
New Swizz Beatz Album
November 2, 2018
Swizz Beatz's newest album, 'Poison' is finally here! There are 10 tracks including his hit song with Lil Wayne, 'P.O.M.S.' The featured artist are: Anine Zion, Lil Wayne, Giggs, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss, Styles P, Jim Jones, Nas, Pusha T, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and French Montana. In my opionion, this album is a masterpiece. You can listen and enjoy the music from the intro, to the last song, making the album a solid project.
