Swizz Beatz Highly Anticipated Album Dropped

Swizz Beatz's newest album, 'Poison' is finally here! There are 10 tracks including his hit song with Lil Wayne, 'P.O.M.S.' The featured artist are: Anine Zion, Lil Wayne, Giggs, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss, Styles P, Jim Jones, Nas, Pusha T, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and French Montana. In my opionion, this album is a masterpiece. You can listen and enjoy the music from the intro, to the last song, making the album a solid project.

Video of Swizz Beatz - Echo (Audio) ft. Nas

Video of Swizz Beatz - Come Again ft. Giggs