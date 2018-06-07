'A Star Is Born' Movie Trailer

Starring Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

June 7, 2018
Genesis Robles
Entertainment
Features
Hot Morning Crew

Check out the official movie trailer to 'A Star Is Born.' It's a movie remake of the romantic musical and is directed by Cooper himself!

A Star Is Born

