'A Star Is Born' Movie Trailer
Starring Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
June 7, 2018
Categories:
Check out the official movie trailer to 'A Star Is Born.' It's a movie remake of the romantic musical and is directed by Cooper himself!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
07 Jun
The Championship Tour Xfinity Theatre
09 Jun
Fight For Glory 2018 PAL Center
10 Jun
National Children's Day Out Event Waterville Park
10 Jun
15 Jun
A Night of Funk & Soul: with Kool & the Gang, Morris Day & the Time, Cameo Foxwoods Resort Casino