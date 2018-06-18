Stam Goody - 'Clutch' Music Video

Stam Goody is a rapper from Camden, New Jersey and boy, he has a Hip Hop banger! His record is called, 'Clutch.' Not only does he have a great song out, he has an incredible music video! You can't help but really get into the storyline shown in the video. I actually feel it's more appropriate to call this a short film! Check it out, and lets support of East Coast artists.

Video of Stam Goody - CLUTCH

