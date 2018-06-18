Stam Goody - 'Clutch' Music Video
New Hot Artist Alert!
June 18, 2018
Stam Goody is a rapper from Camden, New Jersey and boy, he has a Hip Hop banger! His record is called, 'Clutch.' Not only does he have a great song out, he has an incredible music video! You can't help but really get into the storyline shown in the video. I actually feel it's more appropriate to call this a short film! Check it out, and lets support of East Coast artists.
The visual for “Clutch” is now live. Link is in bio. Check it out, let me know your thoughts. Comment ----♂️----♂️----♂️ if you know what it means to #BeClutch
#TheGenesisVibe