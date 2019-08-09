Sir & Kendrick Lamar Drop 'Hair Down' Music Video
Sir & Kendrick Lamar Drop 'Hair Down' Music Video
August 9, 2019
TDE Kings Sir and Kendrick got together and dropped the music video for their song, 'Hair Down.'
#HAIRDOWN-- now on @vevo @youtubemusic ! Directed by @jackbegert --
A post shared by SiR (@inglewoodsir) on
