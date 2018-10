Sheck Wes dropped his 'Mudboy' album on October 5th. The 14 track album includes his hit songs, 'Mo Bamba' and 'Chippi Chippi.' Although he may be new to many, he has been putting in work with artists like Travis Scott, Lil Yachty and Kanye West. Check this album out.

Video of Sheck Wes - Mo Bamba

Video of Sheck Wes - Chippi Chippi