Check out Sean Paul & Jhene Aiko's music video to their hit song, 'Naked Truth!' It's Sean's single off his latest EP, 'Mad Love.' This video is HOT! Go peep our interview with Sean Paul with his new artist Chi Ching Ching!

Video of Sean Paul - Naked Truth ft. Jhené Aiko

