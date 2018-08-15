Sarah And The Sundays Drop 'Moving On' Music Video

Sarah And The Sundays are an Indie Rock band composed of four talented college freshman. Guitarists Miles and Declan, lead vocalist/bassist Liam, and drummer Quinn. Together they have made music that just about anybody can vibe to.

I came across the band performing at the Hartford Food Truck Festival this summer and instantly downloaded their music. Shortly after, they were seeking out voulenteers to come out in a music video, so Lo and I didn't hesitate to support the project. They just dropped the music video titled 'Moving On,' directed and filmed by Christopher Gabow. Check it out and show them some love!

Video of Sarah and the Sundays - Moving On (Official Video)

#TheGenesisVibe