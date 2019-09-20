Sabrina Claudio Drops 'Truth Is' Lyric Video

Just in time for her birthday, Sabrina Claudio dropped a lyric video for her song, 'Truth Is' and announced she has an upcoming album called 'Truth Is.' Check it out.

Video of Sabrina Claudio - Truth Is (Official Lyric Video)

Couldn’t think of a better birthday gift for myself other than announcing that my new album “Truth Is” is coming October 4th -- Album pre-order out now. Title track “Truth is” out now on all platforms along with “On My Shoulders”, “Holding The Gun”, & “As Long As You’re Aleep”! -- link in bio