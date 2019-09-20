Sabrina Claudio Drops 'Truth Is' Lyric Video

Sabrina Claudio Drops 'Truth Is' Lyric Video

September 20, 2019
Genesis Robles
Features
The Genesis Vibe

Just in time for her birthday, Sabrina Claudio dropped a lyric video for her song, 'Truth Is' and announced she has an upcoming album called 'Truth Is.' Check it out. 

Couldn’t think of a better birthday gift for myself other than announcing that my new album “Truth Is” is coming October 4th -- Album pre-order out now. Title track “Truth is” out now on all platforms along with “On My Shoulders”, “Holding The Gun”, & “As Long As You’re Aleep”! -- link in bio

A post shared by @ sabrinaclaudio on

Sabrina Claudio

