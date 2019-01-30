ROSALÍA is a Singer You Need to Know

ROSALÍA is an exteremely gifted Spanish singer and songwriter who is on fire right now! She truly has the voice of a Spanish Goddess. Her most recent album, 'El Mal Querer' features 11 tracks of pure Spanish gold. She is true to her Spanish roots giving us lots of Flamenco vibes in her songs but she spices it up for us with a modern twist. She isn't just poppin in Barcelona, she is being recognized by many artists, including Pharell, J. Balvin, who she's worked with, and James Blake who she has collaborated with on his most recent album, 'Assume Form,' on the track, 'Barefoot In The Park.' She was also a nominee for best new artist at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards. If you haven't checked out her music, I need you to do that right now.

Video of ROSALÍA - DE AQUÍ NO SALES (Cap.4: Disputa)

Video of ROSALÍA - QUE NO SALGA LA LUNA (Cap.2: Boda [Audio>)

Video of ROSALÍA - MALAMENTE (Cap.1: Augurio)

-- A post shared by ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt) on Jan 27, 2019 at 10:07am PST

#TheGenesisVibe