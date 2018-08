Here's a new artist to check out... Ro Ransom, an emcee based out of Harlem, New York. He dropped this music video that's directed by Jacob Carlson & Jordan Mack. He makes a statement with makeup on his face and his cut up sleeve. Check it out, this song is definitely a banger!

Video of Ro Ransom - Floetry ft. Kensei Abbot (Official Music Video)