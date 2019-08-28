Rico Nasty Gives us a Concert Makeup Tutorial

August 28, 2019
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew

Check out Rico's bomb makeup tutorial! 

@voguebeauty just dropped their new “beauty secrets” video on YouTube Starring meeeeee !!! *very loud scream* Go check it out and learn some of the quick tips and products I use ❤️

A post shared by TACOBELLA (@riconasty) on

Tags: 
Rico Nasty

