Quavo is out here doing his thing! He's a part of probably the biggest musical group right now (Migos,) he's doing his own solo stuff on the side, and getting featured on tracks with other artists. Also, rumor has it that he is dating female rapper (our girl,) Saweetie. He's living his best life! Check out his latest music video to his song, 'Bubblegum.' He also directed this video with Daps.

Video of Quavo - B U B B L E G U M (Official Music Video)