Pusha T & 070 Shake Perform 'Santeria' On The Tonight Show

Daytona is still doing its thing, but that did'nt stop Pusha T from performing on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show! He brought 070 Shake and they got some help from The Roots to perform Push's song, 'Santeria.'

And, guess what? This Saturday Pusha T married his girl Virginia Joy Williams in Virginia with the company of some G.O.O.D. music members. Pharell was the best man, his manager Steven Victor was the groomsman and Kim & Kanye even came to witness the ceremony.