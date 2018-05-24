Princess Nokia - 'Look Up Kid' Music Video
The Genesis Vibe
Check out Princess Nokia's latest music video, 'Look Up Kid.' She is definitely harnessing her inner punk vibes.
Dont forget that darkness Always turns too light You will have to fight for The sanity you find So go and find a corner A place where you can pray And hope to god you make it With every second that you make ❤️---------- LOOK UP KID VIDEO OUT NOW! Directed by Travis Libin & Destiny Frasqueri. Link In Bio.
Open letter to my fans September 29th will mark the end of my massive 2 year long SOLD OUT TOUR. I cannot begin to express how life changing the release of 1992 has been and what the support and success I received in the last 2 years around the world.. I’ve traveled across 4 continents, performed in over 20 + countries. It should be noted when said that I HEADLINED a completely SOLD OUT 2 year long world tour with the release of an independent mixtape that wasn’t available for release on iTunes till September 2017. I HEADLINED A SOLD OUT 2 YEAR TOUR MAKING my first 7 figure figure with no record deal, radio play, celebrity co signs, Features, viral videos, stage crew, entourage, which beforehand would have been considered virtually impossible. It is an obscure historical marker that no other underground unsigned female rapper has been able to accomplish as of yet. This would have not been possible AT ALL, if it wasn’t for my amazing incredible and devoted fans from all across the world. YOU GUYS, made all of this possible by the constant support, Love, positivity and demand. Thank you so much to all who gave me this wonderful. Nothing else has mattered but traveling the world and meeting and acknowledging every single one of you.. you are my family.. my guardian angels.. and my unconditional love and appreciation for you is boundless. Many fans have show serious concern and written me personally for what they refer to as me being “treated unfairly”, “slept on”, and “underrated”which with I have to respond - sadly sometimes, strong independent women like myself and my accomplishments often go unrecognized from the mainstream. The dedication, hard work, cultural influence, often unspoken about... and it’s true... but who really gets to determine my worth.. no one but myself... and I must say proudly.. that I have made my dreams come true in the most organic and independence way. Hard work is the only thing responsible for this all. That is enough for me. BECAUSE I AM ENOUGH.. And i live very happily and peacefully in my world within this world. I am successful and creative on my own terms.. and the only validation I need is from GOD.
