Princess Nokia Gives Us A Tour Of Her Closet!

Princess Nokia Gives Us A Tour Of Her Closet!

July 15, 2019
Genesis Robles

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew

Princess Nokia has talent, a beautiful spirit and the cutest style. Check out her closet tour!

Tags: 
princess nokia

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Young Thug Says Lil Nas X Shouldn't Have Come Out WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Jermaine Dupri vs. Female Rappers WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Jermaine Dupri Shades Female Rappers WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Spinderella Sues Salt-n-Pepa WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: HBD, Lil' Kim! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Adrienne Bailon Says A Guy Cried After Sex WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes