Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg, and Powers Pleasant got together and made the music video to 'Pull Up' in New York. It appears that the music video is a journey of dealing some sort of super drug, or super fluid! A$AP Ferg car racing at the end is pretty cool too! Check it out.

Video of Powers Pleasant x Joey Bada$$ x A$AP Ferg - Pull Up (Official Video)