We heard some hits from Playboi Carti last year like 'Magolia' and 'Wokeuplikethis.' He's back now with a new album! It's called 'Die Lit' and the featured artists are Travis Scott, Skepta, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, Bryson Tiller, Young Thug and Pi’erre Bourne. Check it out!