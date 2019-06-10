New Music Video From The Black Eyed Peas & Snoop Dogg

New Music Video From The Black Eyed Peas & Snoop Dogg

June 10, 2019
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
Music

Check out this new music video featuring The Black Eyed Peas and Snoop Dogg!

I just wanna be happy... I don’t wanna feel nasty... I’m trying to turn my vibration around... So I can feel fantastic... I’m looking at myself in the mirror... I’m telling me to cheer up... Everyone around has tears of a clown... And their soul is cold like Siberia... But I do not want negative energy... If you get what you give... Give me POSITIVITY... Be nice BE NICE... The love you give is the LOVE YOU GET... So #BENICE and change a LIFE!!!

A post shared by i.am/will (@iamwill) on

Tags: 
Black Eyed Peas

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: DeNiro Divorce? We Want Prenup! WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Sophie Turner Knows 'GoT' Coffee Cup Culprit WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Was John Singleton's Death Suspicious? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Terrence Howard's Tax Evasion WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: 'Becky' Gets Shoulder-Shoved By Bey At NBA Finals WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Ja Rule Wants To Do Another Music Festival WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes