New Hot Song! 'Gravy'- Loaded Lux ft Perri Jones
Feel Good Music!
Loaded Lux and Perri Jones got one! When you listen to their single, 'Gravy' you can't help just feeling good, and when you watch the music video, you get taken to New York. (I personally thought of Harlem.) Check it out!
Super excited for you all to hear #Gravy by @iamloadedlux ft. Me ------------ it’s such a feeling! Coming to you all on Sunday!!! It’s #Healthy --
